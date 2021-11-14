LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Traffic delays on highways in the Kansas City metro area are common.
What's not common is a fast food restaurant being the reason for them.
The first Whataburger location on Northeast Douglas Street just south of Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit will open Monday in Lee's Summit.
On Sunday morning, the Lee's Summit Police Department posted a warning about traffic delays could become an issue next week
"Traffic delays are expected tomorrow and are estimated to continue for several days," police said in a Facebook post. Be prepared for one lane traffic on southbound Douglas from I-470 Hwy and congestion northbound Douglas as traffic is routed onto NE Victoria Dr. All traffic exiting the business will be routed to Victoria and must turn west to go to Main Street, from there you can travel North to Colbern or South to Tudor Rd."
A Whataburger on East Valley View Parkway near Eastland Center Court in Independence later this month.
