LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- The Lee's Summit Police Department is requesting help in gathering information about a fatality crash that happened Friday night.
Police say the fatal crash happened at 9:45 p.m. in the intersection of NE Chipman Road and NE Independence Avenue.
The wreck involved a motorcycle and passenger car.
Dash cam video indicated to police that there were "several people" on scene of the crash.
If you have any information, contact Lee's Summit Police Traffic Officer Mike Perkins at 816-969-1670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.