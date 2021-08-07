GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- The Lee's Summit Police Department is requesting help in gathering information about a fatality crash that happened Friday night. 

Police say the fatal crash happened at 9:45 p.m. in the intersection of NE Chipman Road and NE Independence Avenue. 

The wreck involved a motorcycle and passenger car. 

Dash cam video indicated to police that there were "several people" on scene of the crash. 

If you have any information, contact Lee's Summit Police Traffic Officer Mike Perkins at 816-969-1670. 

