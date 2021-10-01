LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Police Department is trying to reunite a vial containing cremated remains with its rightful owner.

According to the department, the vial was located in a business parking lot in Lee's Summit. Upon finding it, the discovered it contained someone's ashes.

They assume the object was dropped while someone was getting out of a car.

The small silver vial shown by police also has a silver wing charm attached to the lid. 

Anyone knowing who this special object may belong to is asked to call and leave a message with Sgt. Chris Depue at 816-969-1707.

