LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Police Department is trying to reunite a vial containing cremated remains with its rightful owner.
According to the department, the vial was located in a business parking lot in Lee's Summit. Upon finding it, the discovered it contained someone's ashes.
They assume the object was dropped while someone was getting out of a car.
The small silver vial shown by police also has a silver wing charm attached to the lid.
Anyone knowing who this special object may belong to is asked to call and leave a message with Sgt. Chris Depue at 816-969-1707.
