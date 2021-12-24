LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Firefighters in Lee's Summit are battling a large fire at The Water Hole.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building, which is located at 401 SE Oldham Parkway.
Multiple commuters in the area called the department about the fire.
50 Highway was closed after smoke reduced visibility for drivers in the area. It was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
The Kansas City Fire Department's Haz-Mat team and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were also called out to assist.
Some area streets near Southeast Oldham Parkway were also shutdown down due to firefighter activity.
There are no reports of injuries as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.