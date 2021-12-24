LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- The Water Hole building in Lee's Summit was declared a total loss following a fire on Friday evening.
Firefighters at 3:35 p.m. on Friday reported to a fire at 401 SE Oldham Pkwy.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building.
No one was inside the building and it was closed for the holiday.
The fire was under control by 7:25 p.m. on Friday. A Haz-Mat crew from the Kansas City Fire Department monitored air quality and water-run due to the fire involving pool chemicals.
It's believed the fire began on the southside and spread throughout.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.