LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell Road.
A body was discovered outside of the Sonic at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police say the victim was a male, but do not have an age or name at the time.
Based on witness information, police believe the suspect and victim are not employees of the business.
A cause of death has not been determined, but police are investigating the situation as a homicide.
It's the second homicide of the year in Lee's Summit. Typically, the city averages around one a year.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
