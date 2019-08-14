LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Students are headed back to school with change at superintendent.
Former Superintendent Dennis Carpenter resigned last month, after pushback related to his recommendation for district-wide equity training.
Dr. Dennis Carpenter sent in his resignation letter on July 23rd and that same day Dr. Emily Miller was appointed the new superintendent of the district.
Carpenter is the second superintendent to leave the district before their contract expired.
At one point this year things between Carpenter, the School Board and the community became so heated he had the Sheriff’s Office patrol his neighborhood.
One parent says now when people think of Lee’s Summit they think of a racist city, which isn’t representative of the whole community.
He went on to say former superintendent Carpenter created problems where there were not any.
Another parent says her children are ready for their first day of school today and the dealings at the district office haven’t reached their classrooms.
“I think the administration, the teachers, the staff are doing a great job of moving forward,” Kristi Johnson-Ware said. “I think they’ve been really involved, and school hasn’t even started yet, getting the kids excited to go back to school for the first day.”
Lee’s Summit students head back to class Wednesday morning.
