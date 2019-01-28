LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It was the photo that sparked outrage among some parents in Lee's Summit.
The photo of the Lee's Summit schools superintendent at a party with college friends was taken at a football game in Atlanta in November but shared just recently.
The school board did its own investigation and what they determined may or may not surprise you.
The photo in question, quickly drew attention on social media after Mike Smith shared it.
It shows Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter show off an offensive gesture while at a tailgate with friends. Some say his behavior is foolish.
“If they see the superintendent giving the finger to someone then why wouldn’t that not be ok for the kids to do that. They immolate what they see,” Melanie Triplett, who is a Lee’s Summit resident, said.
While others think his private life is off limits.
“I spent many years in the military where you are judged off duty, everyone needs to cut loose,” Nick Dobson, who is a parent, voiced.
The school board looked into the picture to find out if it violated the vision, mission, or goals of the district.
The school board president excused Dr. Carpenter.
In a statement, Phyllis Balagna said, “We are sensitive to the fact that we are all human beings, that no one is perfect, and we must learn to have productive dialogue together.”
She also said, “The board agreed to support Dr. Carpenter and work with him through this time.”
This comes on the heels of a leaked letter from the teacher’s union to not extend Carpenter’s contract.
Carpenter is in negations with the district.
KCTV5 asked for an interview with the superintendent Monday night and the school board president but they were unavailable.
