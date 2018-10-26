LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Lee’s Summit police are on the hunt for a man that has been reported for showing pornographic material to a minor.
The man is being accused of showing a female at Charlie’s Car Wash, who is a minor employee, pornographic materials on his cell phone.
He was last seen at the car wash located at 950 NW Chipman Road on Saturday. He was driving a black Ford car with Alabama license plates. Investigators said the car also has damage to the side mirrors.
The man may not be from Kansas, Missouri, or the Kansas City metro.
Police fear that the suspect may have gotten away and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Any information about the suspect can be reported to the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-1756.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.