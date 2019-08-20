LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It’s no question, there isn’t enough space in the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s 20-year-old building for the more than 100 officers on the force.
But because of the growing number of officers and a limited number of lockers, the standard lockers that each officers were given 20 years ago aren’t holing up.
“We had a lot more real estate so, back in 2005 when I came on, there were a lot less females,” Officer Spaeth said. “Now, we’re looking at 14, 15, so at times when people come and go and with our civilian staff … everybody has to fight for the real estate, so to say now.”
With the dynamic weather Missouri has, officers need a ton of different pieces of clothing and gear just to get through one day, not to mention all four seasons.
The department says it’s going to take two years to finish up all the renovations needed.
Each project is set to take about six months at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.