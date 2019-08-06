LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One question on the Lee’s Summit ballot is a bond issue, meaning your taxes will not increase if you vote yes.
It includes money for both the Lee’s Summit fire and police departments.
Out of the almost $20 million bond issue the police department would get $6.5 million in total.
That money would go to two separate projects.
The first and largest chunk of money would be for renovations to the police station and court facilities. That would take up $5.5 million.
In the last 20 years, unfortunately we’ve seen incidences at government buildings and what we have to do is manage and balance that feel of openness and inviting with also a feel of security for people that work here,” Sgt. Chris Depue said.
The last $1 million of the bond would be used to improve police in-car video and body cameras.
“The body camera allows us to get beyond what you see out of the front of the car and get inside of those private spaces,” Depue said. “It allows us to maintain an improved transparency with our citizens and we can show them what we saw and why we did what we did and it also makes us good for prosecution and evidence gathering. Ultimately, it allows us to use that video for training also.”
The polls in Lee’s Summit are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.