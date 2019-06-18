Lee's Summit police attempt to identify man in regard to burglary investigation

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male.
Lee's Summit police posted a tweet on Tuesday afternoon asking for the public to help identify a male in regard to a burglary investigation.
**Attempt to Identify** PLEASE RTLSPD is seeking the public's help in identifying the male in the attached video in regard to a burglary investigation. If you can identify him, please contact Det. Ide at 816-969-1668 in ref to case #19-5064. pic.twitter.com/HtPybfIpAg— Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) June 18, 2019
If you can identify the man, you’re asked to contact Detective Ide at 816-969-1668 in reference to case number 19-5064.
