LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Missouri Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect.
The suspect was involved in the fraudulent use of several different credit card numbers at a local store.
If you can identify him, please contact Detective Michael Reese at 816-969-1782.
