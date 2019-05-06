LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A man has now surrendered to police following a shooting that injured one last week.
Police said Monday that an 18-year-old Lee’s Summit man who faces charges related to a shooting that seriously injured another person last week has surrendered to authorities.
Mr Davis surrendered to authorities. pic.twitter.com/d7MdLDilI8— Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) May 6, 2019
The officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. last Monday at the 1700 block of NE Ridgeview on the report of a shooting. Nearby schools on Colbern Road were put on lockdown as a precaution.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is said that the victim and the suspect are known to each other as they are related.
Around 2 p.m., police said that the suspect was not in custody but that they were conducting a search of the residence where the shooting occurred. Later that day, police said that they have identified the suspect and completed the search of where the shooting occurred.
One day later, police said that a suspect has been identified and charged in the investigation. Derrick C. Davis, 18, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
His bond was set at $20,000.
