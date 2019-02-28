JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August of last year partly due to DNA testing.
Rafael M. Armstrong, a 30-year-old from Lee’s Summit, has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, the shooting happened on Aug. 5, 2018 in the area of 107th and Greenwood Drive in KC.
When police arrived, they found Cyrenaico Lange in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.
Police found multiple shell casings near her body, as well as a cell phone and wireless earbuds.
A call to the victim’s phone was confirmed to have come from Armstrong. Also, family told the police that he used to live with the victim.
On Aug. 10, Armstrong was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant. A stolen gun was found under a mattress in the motel room where he was arrested.
The KCPD’s crime lab found that the gun matched the one that was used in the Aug. 5 homicide scene where the shell casings were found.
Also, a swab of DNA taken from the grip of the gun and DNA from the earbuds found at the crime scene matched Armstrong’s DNA.
Armstrong has a previous felony conviction from 2014, meaning that he was unlawfully possessing that weapon.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $500,000.
