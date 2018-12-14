LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee’s Summit School Board has decided to change boundaries and that affects about 850 students, but not everyone has to move.
On Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to change the district’s boundaries.
“As a team of administrators, staff members, and community members, we feel really good about that good faith effort to use that feedback and work on recommendations together as a community,” said Kelly Wachel, Executive Director of Public Relations at the district.
She said it was done to adjust the capacity at the schools.
“A couple of my friends have their kids in school and they said they have to be in a trailer, classrooms that are outside of the actual school, and then there are other schools that have empty classrooms,” one parent in the area said.
About 850 of 18,000 children in the district will be shuffled to address overcrowding at some schools and lack of students at others.
“She’s in walking distance so I don’t think she’s affected, but maybe kids that are like two or three blocks away might,” one parent said. “Because, we’re like right on 5th Street. So, I don’t know.”
Current 9th, 10th, and 11th graders will be able to stay at their current high school.
Eighth graders with siblings in high school can go to the same school as their siblings.
Fifth graders can finish the 6th grade at their current school.
Wachel said the boundary changes are part of a short-term fix. In phase two, she said the district will be looking at what Lee’s Summit schools look like in the future. That could mean new schools or additions.
“The next phase of this is to think about and look at structurally future-ready buildings and think of those items that we can work on to reimagine the future of schools here in the Lee’s Summit School District,” she said.
Parents were sent emails on Friday letting them know about the changes.
The district will follow up again early next year and a couple more times before next school year.
More information is available here.
