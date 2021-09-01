Train accident GENERIC

TRAIN GENERIC

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman was killed Tuesday night after she was struck by a train.

The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night near 7th and Maple Street. EMS tried to render aid to the victim, but attempts were unsuccessful.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Cassandra Rose Anderson of Lecompton, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to Lawrence police, the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.