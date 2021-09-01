LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman was killed Tuesday night after she was struck by a train.
The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night near 7th and Maple Street. EMS tried to render aid to the victim, but attempts were unsuccessful.
The victim, identified as 23-year-old Cassandra Rose Anderson of Lecompton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Lawrence police, the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
