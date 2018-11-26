LECOMPTON, KS (KCTV) – Citizens probably spent the morning shoveling sidewalks or driveways. But imagine having to dig out an entire town.
Three and a half miles of icy streets, might as well be 100.
“It's a good challenge,” said Rance Roberts, with the city of Lecompton's maintenance.
If you're the only one with a snowplow.
“It's an interesting job, something different every day,” explained Roberts.
Roberts works alone as the City of Lecompton’s sole maintenance man. He's one of just two city employees.
“We get it done, everything from cleaning the streets, road repairs street repairs, pretty much the whole town,” said Lynlee Sanford, City Clerk.
That means he's the one driving the truck.
“Yesterday with the wind and watching the radar, we knew it was going to be an all-day deal,” said Roberts.
Small towns like Lecompton don't always have the same resources as larger communities. This means sometimes people have to take matters into their own hands and dig themselves out of the snow.
Down the road in Williamstown, the county takes care of most streets.
Bob Kincheloe volunteers to scrape off the lot of his church.
“It's about to start refreezing real soon,” explained Kincheloe.
Kincheloe says he's returning a favor.
“They do a lot for our community. They have food drives three times a month. It's handy when you have kids,” proclaimed Kincheloe.
Those working through the cold are taking on more than their fair share today.
“I like for it to look good when they come to town,” said Roberts.
In a small town, Kincheloe explained, “even if they didn't help me I'd help them.”
It's just what you do.
“There's a lot of pride in small towns,” said Roberts.
