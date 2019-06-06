LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A Leawood student has earned one of 10 national scholarships given by the American Legion and consumer electronics giant Samsung.
Tatum Trysla will receive a $10,000 scholarship and will take a trip to Washington, D.C., where she will be honored with the other recipients.
The scholarship is designed to highlight students who distinguish themselves both in academics and community service.
Trysla wants to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees in business while continuing to be an advocate for pediatric cancer research and awareness. She also intends to dance at the collegiate level.
Samsung funds the scholarship in part to show appreciation to U.S. veterans, especially those with service in the Korean War, and recipients must be a direct descendent of a war-time veteran. Trysla’s family members have served in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
The winners of the scholarship are first chosen from their state’s American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program.
