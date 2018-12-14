LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The Leawood Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man.
Arnold Taylor was last seen at his home in the area of 115th and Roe Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
He left the area driving a white 2010 Honda CR-V with the Kansas license plate “651 GWZ.”
He is a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants, and a brown leather jacket.
Taylor has medical issues that could impact his ability to find his way home.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.
