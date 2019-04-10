LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a church burglar.
A subject approached the door of a south Leawood church and proceeded to look for a way inside just after midnight on Wednesday.
About forty minutes later, police said the suspect was able to open a window and then entered the church.
Officials said the suspect might have been scared off by an audible alarm before the police arrived at the church.
Police are looking for a male that is in his late 20s to 30s with a shaved head. It is said that he also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and several other tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a unique design on it, jeans and white tennis shoes.
If you are able to identify the suspect, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also contact the Leawood Police Department at tips@leawood.org.
