LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Leawood Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at Wells Fargo.
Two men robbed the Wells Fargo bank at 103rd Street and State Line Road in Leawood on Wednesday evening.
The suspects were both wearing Halloween masks. One with a yellow hoodie and one with a black hoodie. They entered the bank armed with handguns at 5:40 p.m.
Several shots were fired, but no one inside the bank was injured before the suspects escaped with an unknown amount of money.
The suspects were last seen driving south on State Line Road in a black Mazda Protégé or Nissan Altima with a white, blue and yellow rear license plate.
The FBI is investigating the robbery with assistance from the Leawood Police Department and Johnson County Crime Lab. If you might have seen anything in area of 103rd Street and State Line Road, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477
