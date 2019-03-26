Shawn Parcells

Shawn Parcells has been charged with desecration of a body and theft.

 (WABAUNSEE COUNTY JAIL)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A Leawood man has been temporarily banned by court order from conducting autopsies in Kansas while a civil lawsuit alleging violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and Kansas False Claims Act is pending.

Shawn Parcells, 37, and his affiliated companies are temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas.

Shawnee County District Judge Franklin Theis entered a temporary restraining order Monday in Shawnee County District Court prohibiting Parcells and his affiliated companies from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology and tissue recovery in the State of Kansas until and upon resolution of the case.

The civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general alleges 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving three consumers.

The petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law. Additionally, the petition alleges he advertised his services to perform private autopsies on his website, accepted payments from consumers but failed to perform the services.

Last week, Parcells also was charged criminally in Wabaunsee County District Court with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration. Charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.