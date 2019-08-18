LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) - A Leawood man was seriously injured at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the Workmen Hollow Cove at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. after 35-year-old Tyler Herrman, who was on a jet ski, attempted to negotiate large waves and failed to do so, causing him to impact the watercraft.
He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No one else was injured in the incident.
