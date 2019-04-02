OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- There’s new concern that the man charged with botching autopsies in the state of Kansas is violating a temporary restraining order.
Shawn Parcells faces criminal charges of theft and desecration of bodies plus civil violations. He’s been ordered to stop working.
Parcells has been texting at least one family about finishing an autopsy report that may violate his temporary restraining order.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has contacted Parcells and his lawyer about this. KCTV5 News also questioned him about it when he was at Johnson County Courthouse on Tuesday on an unrelated matter.
“We aren’t going to do that until we get direction from the court,” Parcells attorney Erik Kjorlie said.
“I think I mis-typed because it was late at night,” Parcells said.
“Do you think anyone at home is going to believe that?” KCTV5’s investigative reporter Angie Ricono questioned.
“Sometimes my brain doesn’t think about the short answers to give in text messages.” Parcells said. “That’s what I meant to say…”
Parcells is in legal trouble with the attorney general accused of not having a doctor supervise some autopsies as required by law. He’s back in court next week to stand before a judge for the criminal charges.
KCTV5’s investigative team has exposed nationwide allegations of fraud and deception from families across the United States. We’ll keep you posted on what happens next.
It’s unclear what the KS AG plans to do about the alleged violations
