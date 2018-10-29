KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- A 58-year-old Leawood lawyer has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for not paying his taxes.
David Mandelbaum was sentenced Monday for tax evasion. He also was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Mandelbaum pleaded guilty in August to owing more than $132,000 for the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 tax years.
Prosecutors say Mandelbaum tried to hide his assets and income by setting up bank accounts under other identities and making false statements. He also mingled personal funds with trust funds that were supposed to be solely for clients' money.
