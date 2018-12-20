LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – It’s a stark reminder of the violence. Leawood Baptist Church has set out 186 crosses, one for each murder victim over the past year across Kansas City.
Each of the crosses will soon have a name on it.
Thursday families of each murder victims will come out and place their loved one’s name on a cross.
The reason Leawood Baptist Church does this is to put on a memorial service for the families and offer love and support during this difficult time of the year.
And with these crosses along state line road, a busy road, it makes people stop and think.
“Knowing that a community hasn’t forgotten about them this time of year is a really big deal,” says Lead Pastor Adam Carter.
Carter is hoping people from the community come out.
He says it might be awkward or uncomfortable, but it means so much to the people who lost someone.
The event is Friday at 6 p.m.
