LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Leavenworth woman has pleaded “no contest” in connection with charges that stemmed from her choking a child.
On Friday in Leavenworth County District Court, 35-year-old Nicole Day entered her plea for charges of aggravated battery and a second count of battery.
The plea came as a result of an agreement by the parties, according to the authorities. A count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal threat were dismissed.
The charges came as a result of physical contact Day had with two children in Nov. 2018.
Day shoved one of the boys, but the aggravated battery charge came as a result of her “choking out” one of the two children authorities said.
The incident was recorded and would have been presented at trial.
Due to the plea, the children will not have had to have testify. By law, children do have to testify at trial.
Due to Kansas sentencing guidelines, Day will be “presumptive probation” on the case. The guidelines were created by the legislature and take into account a person’s criminal history and severity of the crime.
Day is set to be sentenced July 31.
This year, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson worked to change the penalties for child abuse to include an aggravated abuse of a child charge.
Thompson, along with the county and district attorneys, advocated for the bill to adequately respond to extreme and serious abuse of a child.
“Many of the acts of abuse perpetrated on children are overlooked by [the current] statute,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in his testimony to the committee. “Furthermore, many acts of abuse against children vary in the nature of their severity, a consideration also not taken into account by our current statutory language.”
House Bill 2394 was not passed this year, but Thompson said he hopes to propose it again next year.
