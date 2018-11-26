LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman shot and killed a man she says was burglarizing her home.
The woman called police after 1 a.m. Saturday and reported she had shot someone. Police found 41-year-old Ralph Byrd dead inside her home.
Police say during the investigation the woman suffered "a medical event" and was taken to the hospital.
Police are still investigating what happened and will turn that information over to the county attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.