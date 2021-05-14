LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth Police Department says they made an arrest in a murder case this week.
The suspect is accused of murdering Floyd Ross Jr.
Police say they looked for the suspect throughout the week.
He surrendered to police at 4 p.m. on Friday.
His identity was not released.
