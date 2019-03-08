KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges for the second time.
Curtis Allison, 56, pleaded guilty today to one count of possessing child pornography.
In his plea, Allison admitted he was on supervised release from a prior child pornography conviction when investigators found more than 5,000 images of child pornography and 1,012 child pornography videos on his computer and storage devices.
In 2006, Allison pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in child pornography and was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison.
In October of 2014, he began a three-year term of supervise release.
He violated the terms of his release within six months by using the internet to search for child pornography, so the court revoked his supervised release and sentenced him to 24 months.
He began a second supervised release in January of 2017. Then, investigators found the child pornography in this case on his computer in August of 2017.
He is set to be sentenced on May 20. There is a recommend sentence of 10 years in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.