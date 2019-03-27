LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Due to flooding along the Missouri River, an estimated 1.4 million gallons overflowed from the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Leavenworth into existing flood waters.
You don’t want to wander beyond barriers into floodwater on Second Street.
“Lord only knows what’s in it,” Alan Goodson, who is avoiding floodwaters, said. “Anything you could think of that’s bad for you is probably going to be in that water right here.”
At any time, floodwaters around the Midwest can contain livestock waste and “chemicals”. Including household, medical and industrial hazardous waste.
In Leavenworth due to higher than normal flows, the Aeration Basin could not contain the wastewater pumped and started to overflow the walls of the basin at an estimated 500 gallons per minute from March 23rd to 25th. The overflow has stopped but murky floodwater remains.
“It’s a sewage plant so you are going to have poop and other human waste,” Goodson said.
That’s why Goodson won’t go anywhere near it but said plenty of onlookers have.
“There were people out here taking pictures walking out as far as they could. We’ve had police officers out here turning people around,” Goodson continued. “It’s just not safe. Just stay away from it. It will be gone here in a couple weeks.”
The CDC said exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause wound infections, skin rashes and Gastrointestinal illnesses.
Everyone is asked to avoid Second Street until the water is back within the bank of Five Mile Creek.
