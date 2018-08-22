Leavenworth man convicted of soliciting 13-year-old girl for nude photos over Facebook

A 67-year-old Leavenworth man has been convicted of soliciting a 13-year-old girl over Facebook.
The Leavenworth County Attorney's Office said the electronic solicitation charge stemmed from Jan. 10 - March 19, 2018 when Soden was communicating with the girl through Facebook.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Soden and the girl communicated back and forth about the man paying her for nude photos of her and her friends.
Soden told officers he was aware the girl was just 13 years old.
“Parents and guardians have every right, and absolutely should have, access to their children’s Facebook and other social media accounts," Thompson said. "I would implore parents and guardians to have a frank and earnest conversations about talking to strangers over social media and the dangers that could happen.”
Soden entered a no contest plea on Tuesday.
