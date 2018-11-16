LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The county has released a statement after an embroiled Leavenworth County Commissioner got a lot of heat after making some controversial comments.

His remarks were directed to an African American woman at a public commissioner meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Louis Klemp told the woman, “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race, OK.”

On Friday, the county released the following statement: