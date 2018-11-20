Leavenworth County official who said he belongs to "the master race" resigns

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A white Leavenworth County official has resigned after the official said at a public meeting that he belongs to "the master race."
Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp cited the master race — the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy — at a board meeting last Tuesday while responding to a presentation by a black official, Triveece Penelton, on road development options in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City.
Leavenworth County commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning. Klemp was not in attendance. The county clerk read his resignation letter.
NEW: Here is a copy of the resignation letter sent by Mr. Klemp to Leavenworth County Commissioners. pic.twitter.com/RI6qVdjv4o— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) November 20, 2018
Klemp said he regretted his recent comment made during a committee meeting, and his comments were misinterpreted.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a Republican, said in a statement Saturday that the remark was unacceptable. He says: "Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society and most especially when spoken by someone holding public office."
Some members of the county commission also called on Klemp to resign.
Penelton issued the following statement on Tuesday:
On November 13, 2018, I presented the Leavenworth County Road 1 Land use Analysis to the Leavenworth Board of County Commissioner. The outcomes are the result of a nine-month, community planning process. In response, Commissioner Louis Klemp commented about my appearance and referenced the "master race" while doing so. His comments were unbelievably inappropriate.
According to news outlets, he has since commented that use of such phrasing was a joke. Global history and racial/ethnic concerns in the United States describe the tremendous damage use of such terminology and similar wording has caused.It is inexcusable. As a successful African American planner with 16 years of professional experience, I have been subjected to a wide range of tactless and at times covertly racist comments. However, no one's words have been more unthinking than Mr. Klemp's. In fact, his careless remarks have gone viral.
I am prayerful that our nation and the world will learn from this moment and recognize that respect for one another's history, culture, perspective, and impact is essential. Respecting one another could help us grow together rather than apart.
