LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – After widespread criticism, a Leavenworth County commissioner has resigned.
Commissioner Louis Klemp told a black city planner they were part of a ‘master race’ because they have a gapped tooth.
Some took the comments as racist. It’s also sparked one life-long resident in Leavenworth to run for office.
“It has saddened me that we’ve been exposed to such rhetoric and bigotry,” Said Troy Smith, resident, on his Facebook page.
Smith went to social media to share his frustration and fears.
“It polluted the county,” said Smith on his Facebook page.
He’s talking about the now viral video of disgraced Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp, who’s still under fire for his comments to a black woman at a public meeting.
“I don’t want to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race” “We both have a gap in our teeth we’re part of the master race,” said Klemp.
“It damaged us in way that now we have to start the healing process,” said Smith.
Smith says it’s pushed him to run for office.
“We need diversity. We need understanding,” explained Smith.
Former Commissioner Louis Klemp was a no show at today’s public meeting.
Again, KCTV5 attempted to reach Klemp, and again, we got no response.
However, he issued his resignation in a letter.
In the meantime, there’s still mixed reaction to Klemp’s controversial comments.
“I do not think Mr. Klemp had ill intent, but I don’t think it was malicious on his side at all,” said Glen Berry, resident.
“Hopefully we can get someone in the position who’s worthy of the respect of the people,” said Michael Caudle, resident.
Smith’s goal, if he’s elected, is to restore racial harmony in the county.
“My hope for this county is that we can move pass this,” said smith.
