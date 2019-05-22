Learning the lessons of 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) -- Eight years ago, a high school in Joplin was flattened. Nothing left but rubble after a massive rain wrapped tornado swept through Joplin. Wednesday night, the town southern Missouri is looking at more storms, but this time with more shelter.
“I come when the watch goes out,” Kay Johnson, a community volunteer, said.
Johnson remembers the tornado eight years ago.
“Dear Jesus, save us all,” Johnson said.
Johnson, like thousands of others in Joplin, tried to find shelter wherever they could as the rain wrapped tornado clawed its way through town.
“This was wedge shaped and it was rain wrapped,” Keith Stammer, the Emergency Management Director for Jasper County, said.
He sounded the sirens on this day in 2011.
“The pivotal moment for me is when I went in to dispatch and they told me there were reports of 24 dead,” Stammer said.
161 people died after the EF5 tornado touched down west of town.
Joplin is different Wednesday.
“Prior to eight years ago, we never really thought in terms of disasters that were larger than us,” Stammer said.
People think about safety differently now too.
“Go to shelter,” Stammer said.
Go places like Kelsey Norman Elementary and meet people like Kay Johnson.
“I watch all day long. I’m ready,” Johnson said.
Johnson has a bag full of supplies including her orange vest and a flashlight with full batteries. These shelters are meant for people in the neighborhoods, people like Johnson.
“I would say it takes me exactly two minutes to drive from my house to here,” Johnson said.
The gym can fit 800 people inside. Johnson said the most she has seen is about 250 people.
District officials said there are five shelters inside the school. It could fit thousands of people if needed.
Johnson said she keeps the doors to the shelter open as long as she can.
