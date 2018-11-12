Lawyer who sued Greitens nonprofit to run for Missouri AG

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- A St. Louis lawyer who tried to get the financial records of a dark money group associated with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced that he is running for attorney general.
Elad Gross said Monday that he is running as a Democrat in the 2020 attorney general's election.
Gross had sued the nonprofit A New Missouri seeking to inspect its financial records. A Cole County judge dismissed the case last week, but Gross says he will appeal.
A New Missouri does not have to disclose its donors under federal law, but Gross claimed a right to see its records under state law.
The 30-year-old Gross said he served in the attorney general's office from 2014 to 2016 under former Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.
