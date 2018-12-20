OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are being sued for $4 million as part of a huge lawsuit that accuses law enforcement of being reckless and ultimately responsible for the death of a mentally unstable young mother.
Body camera footage shows Olathe police officers and Johnson County deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant on Ciara Howard.
The new lawsuit describes Howard as a young woman who was on a first-name basis with law enforcement due to her mental health issues, past suicidal behavior, and minor nonviolent offenses.
On August 23, 2017, Howard violated the terms of her probation by walking away from a treatment facility. That’s when the police were called.
What happened next is the focus of the $4 million lawsuit.
Law enforcement broke down the front door and confronted Howard in a laundry room. She refused to drop her gun, and officers eventually shot and killed her.
The lawsuit alleges that:
- Police did not call in a crisis negotiator or mental health expert.
- Officers were impatient and joked about ordering Jimmy John’s.
- Howard was threatened with a police dog and given time limits.
Lawyers question why tear gas was not used.
The lawsuit also claims that police did not to reveal the video to Howard’s parents and tried to block its release. It can now be found everywhere, even on YouTube.
Howard’s parents claim police lied to them and told them she aimed the handgun directly at officers.
The filing said both departments violated Howard’s civil rights and call what happened a “reckless, deliberate and unlawful entry into the house, use of excessive force, failure to supervise and the deficient polices and training that cause the officers and deputies to create their own ‘jeopardy’ and which led directly to the shooting and brutal death of Ms. Howard.”
The Olathe Police Department said, "We cannot make a statement at this time due to the pending litigation."
