KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has discovered a second woman is suing Jackson County claiming she was raped inside the Jackson County Detention Center.
In the lawsuit filed earlier this year, and the case was moved to federal court last week.
The woman says she was brutally assaulted in 2016 because of negligence and a severe lack of security inside the jail after she says another inmate stole a correction officer's key and unlocked her cell.
According to the lawsuit, a violent inmate had free reign of the jail thanks to that stolen key and he used it to unlock her cell door at 4:00 a.m.
Her attorneys claimed the woman woke up in the dead of night to the sound of a key turning the lock on her dark Jackson County jail cell. She said a man was soon groping her and that she tried to fight back but that the other inmate, identified in the lawsuit as Dontae Jefferson, choked and punched her in the head.
The woman said Jefferson then proceeded to sexually assault her. She heard someone whistle from the hallway and then Jefferson hid in her cell until he was clear to let himself out.
According to court records, an inmate took the key off a corrections officer’s set of keys that were left hanging in a cell door. It was used to let now convicted-murderer Jefferson out of his cell.
The woman who filed the lawsuit says on the same morning of her assault she heard another woman screaming. She says she then learned that woman was also sexually assaulted by Jefferson and other men.
KCTV5 News interviewed that woman in 2016, and her story seems to share many similarities with this new case.
“I was so terrified," the woman said three years ago. “I was asleep... and woken up and he was having sex with me, and I was trying to fight back..."
The victim of that assault also filed a lawsuit, and Jackson County agreed to a $275,000 settlement. The current lawsuit is filed against Jackson County, the former Jackson County Jail Director Joseph Piccinini, the city of Kansas City and an unidentified corrections officer.
When KCTV5 News asked Jackson County’s spokesperson for comment she said to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
In an email to KCTV5 News, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said in part that it would be “irresponsible” to comment while the case is pending.
“I was serving as the chief of police in Kansas City Missouri in 2016. It would be irresponsible for me to comment on pending litigation when the alleged incident occurred prior to the transfer of the administration of the detention center to the Sheriff’s Office on January 1, 2019.”
KCTV5 News also reached out to the Jackson County Counselor’s Office late Wednesday but has yet to receive an answer.
Jefferson pleaded guilty in 2017 to burglary for knowingly entering the jail cell of the victim for purpose of committing rape. He received four life sentences, including life without parole for the 2014 murder of a father and wounding a then-10-year-old.
The woman at the center of the current lawsuit said after she was sexually assaulted, she waited several hours to receive medical treatment, noting that county staff took her to the hospital handcuffed and wearing her jail jumpsuit.
