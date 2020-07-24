LAWSON, MO (KCTV) -- The Lawson School District has ended summer school early and suspended all athletic events and training, after students and a staffer connected to an athletic camp tested positive for COVID-19.
The district's summer school was supposed to last to July 31, but the positive tests prompted administrators to end classes on Wednesday of this week, the same day it notified parents of the situation.
The school district had sent a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of a student testing positive for COVID-19. While that student had not been on campus or in any school buildings, their sibling had recently participated in an extracurricular athletic camp at Lawson High School.
A day later, on Wednesday, the district notified parents of the three additional positive COVID-19 tests---two from other students, and one from a staffer. All of those who tested positive had taken part in the athletic camp.
Supt. Roger Schmitz said administrators are working on formulating a plan for the start of the school district. The school year is scheduled to start full in-person classes Aug. 25, but that could change, Schmitz said.
County health officials are working with students and parents to contact trace the positive cases, as there could be more stemming from the students and staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the students who attended the athletic camp at Lawson High School also serve as A+ Tutoring mentors at Lawson Middle School and Southwest Elementary during the summer.
