LAWRENCE, KANSAS (KCTV) -- A 60-year-old Lawrence woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street late Friday night.
Lawrence Police Department responded to 1400 block of W. 19th St. after reports that a pedestrian was struck. Despite life saving measures by police, the victim died.
W. 19th from Ousdahl Rd. to Naismith Dr. will remain closed well into the evening as LKPD investigates the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.