LAWRENCE, KANSAS (KCTV) -- A 60-year-old Lawrence woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street late Friday night.

Lawrence Police Department responded to 1400 block of W. 19th St. after reports that a pedestrian was struck. Despite life saving measures by police, the victim died.

W. 19th from Ousdahl Rd. to Naismith Dr. will remain closed well into the evening as LKPD investigates the incident.

