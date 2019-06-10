LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5 News met a Lawrence student who thinks of cursive as an art form.
Like most students, Rose Kennedy learned only the basics of cursive.
“We basically did one letter a week,” Kennedy said.
She didn't use cursive much, other than writing her older family members.
“I could read my grandmothers letters so that was cool,” Kennedy said.
Until 7th grade when a teacher handed out an open-ended assignment.
“To write about anything we wanted to write about,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy chose her cat, but that wasn't the hard part.
“It had to be in cursive,” Kennedy said.
Her teacher liked her work and encouraged her to submit a writing sample to a National Handwriting Contest.
“The due date was Monday, so why not?” Kennedy said.
Her parents were all for it.
“I'm just proud of her for taking a piece of something more traditional and making it her own,” Jack Kennedy, father of Kennedy, said.
“Nowadays, everyone uses a computer and we've lost the ability to write by hand,” Hong Zhang, Kennedy’s mother, said.
But one morning, a voice came over the intercom.
“Rose Kennedy come to the office,” Kennedy said mimicking an intercom.
“I thought I was in trouble,” Kennedy said.
Waiting for her was a trophy and a medal.
“This isn't plastic,” Kennedy said.
Hers was named, ‘The Best Penmanship In The Nation.’
“I was pretty excited, that's pretty cool,” Kennedy said.
Her secret? Kennedy is an avid artist.
“It's just a lot of practice. You have to keep your hands loose,” Kennedy said.
And the pen came in handy for this.
“It helps your motor skills. And it helps you focus on the words more,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy is also active in youth theater in Lawrence. She wants to be an actress when she grows up and she will have a beautiful autograph to sign when she’s famous.
