LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Police in Lawrence are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her child who were last seen Thursday.
Officers said 22-year-old Felicia Miner and her 3-year-old son Dominic were seen on the Haskell University campus Thursday evening.
Felicia Miner is described as a Native American woman standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dominic Miner is described as having black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe the two may be in Felicia Miner’s white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze sedan that has Kansas license 859 JYV and may be accompanied by an acquaintance named Trevon Hale.
The Lawrence Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of Felicia Miner or Dominic Miner or anyone who has seen their vehicle to immediately call 911 or LPD dispatch at 785-832-7509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.