LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A Lawrence police officer was hospitalized after his baton penetrated his body during a struggle with a DUI suspect.
Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West Sixth Street and Wakarusa Drive regarding a single-vehicle wreck involving a white Chevrolet Silverado that struck a pole.
While police were responding to the scene, they were told the suspect had moved the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and entered a business.
The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Shane A. Paslay of Topeka.
An officer began investigating the crash and Paslay for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Lawrence police say the officer was attempting to place Paslay under arrest when he began resisting and fled from the scene.
After a short foot pursuit, the officer caught Paslay who continued to resist and fight the officer.
The police department said the officer used his expandable baton on Paslay who continued to fight the officer. During the struggle, the officer fell to the ground, landing on the baton, which penetrated the officer’s body.
Paslay then fled the area again, but another officer located him and placed him under arrest.
Paslay was taken to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked for charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with the duties of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle in violation of ignition interlock device.
The officer was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and expected to survive.
