LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Lawrence Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Trenton Cale Eckles was last seen on July 1 in the 800 block of E. 11th Street.
He was wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants and Adidas slides at the time of his disappearance.
He is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds.
Contact Lawrence Police at 785-832-7509 if you see him.
