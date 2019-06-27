LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Lawrence police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man.
According to the police, John Gaither Ranney was last seen leaving the city limits going west from W. 6th Street in Lawrence.
He is a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
He was last seen in a white 1999 Ford Ranger with Kansas tag "370 HBH."
His family said he has dementia.
If you have information about where he may be, you are asked to call 785-832-7509.
