LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The police in Lawrence are investigating a double shooting that happened on Friday.
The police said that it happened at 3:56 p.m. in the 2700 block W. 27th St. at the Holcom Park Recreation Center.
At least two people were shot.
They were taken to a hospital in the area but their conditions are unknown at this time.
Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
