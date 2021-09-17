Andrel Spates
Courtesy: Lawrence police

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A suspect in a Lawrence homicide case is in custody, but police are still looking for a second individual wanted in connection to it.

Javier Romero, 18, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis. 

Willis was murdered in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street in Lawrence on Sept. 8.

Andrel Spates is still wanted in connection to the case, according to police. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.