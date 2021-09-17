LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A suspect in a Lawrence homicide case is in custody, but police are still looking for a second individual wanted in connection to it.
Javier Romero, 18, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis.
Willis was murdered in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street in Lawrence on Sept. 8.
Andrel Spates is still wanted in connection to the case, according to police.
