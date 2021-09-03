Lawrence Hospital logo

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Lawrence Memorial Hospital is the latest hospital in Kansas to require employees to get vaccination.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, vaccines represent the most powerful tool to help prevent serious infection, hospitalization and death,” said LMH Health President & CEO Russ Johnson. “Vaccines are vital in protecting our employees, providers, patients and community.”

Johnson said the requirement was made after the FDA formally approved of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination will be required by Nov. 21, 2021.

Requests for exemptions on medical and religious bases may be granted, according to the hospital.

