LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Lawrence Memorial Hospital is the latest hospital in Kansas to require employees to get vaccination.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, vaccines represent the most powerful tool to help prevent serious infection, hospitalization and death,” said LMH Health President & CEO Russ Johnson. “Vaccines are vital in protecting our employees, providers, patients and community.”
Johnson said the requirement was made after the FDA formally approved of the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccination will be required by Nov. 21, 2021.
Requests for exemptions on medical and religious bases may be granted, according to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.